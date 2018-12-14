China’s support in energy reflects its faith in Pakistan’s future

State-of-the-art hydro, thermal & coal power plants meet all international environment standards

Zubair Qureshi

Shenzhen City (China)

China’s support to Pakistan in energy, infrastructure and socio-economic sectors reflects the country’s faith in future of Pakistan as an economically independent, prosperous country of the world.

The government, people and investors of China consider Pakistan their all-weather friend and seeing their unflinching support to the country one cannot help believing in slogan of ‘Emerging Pakistan.’ Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) delegation that is currently visiting China on the invitation of China Economic Net (the country’s largest media house doing exclusive stories, reports and reviews on economy) and Power China (an integrated construction group and the largest power engineering contractor in the world) was given a comprehensive briefing Thursday, the last day of their tour, about various power projects that are being invested, constructed and operated by Power China in Pakistan.

They include Port Qasim 1320MW Coal-Fired Power Project (investment project); Dawood’s 50 MW Wind Power Project (investment project); Sahiwal’s 1320MW Coal-Fired Power Project (construction project), Haveli 1230MW Combined Cycle Power Plant (construction project), Tarbela Phase IV 1410MW Extension Project (construction project) and Pakistan GaoMoZan Dam(1.4billion m³, 2X8.5MW) which also is a construction project and Power China is its contractor. Chief of Media Centre, Power China Mr Sun Jianli, Deputy GM of Port Qasim Electric Power Company, Mr Wang Xianfeng and Editor-in-Chief of China Economic Net Mr Cui Jun while replying to questions of the media persons said these were the state-of-the-art projects of Power China and met all international and the World Bank standards including environment.

Port Qasim Power Project, said Mr Wang, adopted supercritical units independently designed and manufactured in China. Compared with traditional fuel oil generating units, the supercritical coal fire generating units have higher power generation efficiency and are more environment-friendly.

The plant adopts seawater secondary circulating and cooling, seawater desalination system, as well as limestone-gypsum wet desulfurization, and is in compliance with local and World Bank environmental standards. It can maintain the local blue sky and clean water through the concept of “strictly clean electricity generation, he said.

To a question about Balochistan and overall security situation, they said there would be a free trade zone in the Gwadar port area that is being established by another company. However, they expected and wished that Gwadar port area would also developed into another “Shenzhen of Pakistan.”

As for security situation, they said for some Chinese people who have not been to Pakistan before, they might consider that Pakistan is not safe but for most of Chinese who have been to Pakistan or stayed for a long time there they consider Pakistan is good. They also appreciated security arrangements by Pakistan for CPEC projects and other projects for the Chinese companies.

Earlier, the CPNE delegation visited Shenzhen railway transit Network Operation and Control Center (NOCC), which is located in the middle of Shenzhen. Chairman of NOCC Mr Zhou Shuwei welcomed the delegation upon arrival and briefed them about NOCC which he said is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd (“SZMC”) According to him, NOCC at present is in charge of running Line 1, 2, 5, 7, 9 and 11, which reaches a total rail length of 265 kilometers joining 184 stations, 8 depots and 6 parking lots and managing 13,000 employees with total equipment assets of about 32 billion RMB (Chinese currency).

The second project the delegation visited is Maozhou River’s No.1 Sediment Treatment Plant, which is located in the west of Shenzhen. While briefing the guest, General Manager of Power China South Construction Investment Mr Zhu Ruixi showed the visiting team of journalists how water was being purified by using state-of-the-art technology and the sand collected through treatment is further used in construction.

The officials of the Power China at the end of the briefing invited the members of the CPNE delegation to visit Port Qasim in Karachi and see for themselves how it is being operated there. The CPNE delegation includes Tahir Farooq, Arif Baloch, Anwar Sajidi, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Yousaf Nizami, Bashir Memon, Tanveer Shaukat, Yahya Khan Sadozai, Ayaz Ahmed Khan, Aamer Mahmood, and Zubair Qureshi.

