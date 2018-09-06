China’s super hybrid rice output sets new world record

Islamabad

Local authorities said Super hybrid rice output in test fields in southwestern Yunnan Province has set a new world record.

The latest output of three plots at a super hybrid rice demonstration base located in Datun Township in the city of Gejiu reached an average of 1,152.3 kg per mu (about 0.07 hectares).

According to Radio Pakistan,the demonstration base started to plant hybrid rice in 2009.

A group of experts from agricultural and scientific universities and research institutions randomly selected three plots on the rice fields and supervised the harvest.

With an average temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, the base lies at an altitude of more than 1,200 meters above sea level.

Proper annual precipitation and flat terrain also contribute to the harvest of hybrid rice, according to Xie Hua’an, leader of the research team.—APP