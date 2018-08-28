China’s Su becomes Asia’s fastest man in Asian Games record time

Jakarta

China’s Su Bingtian was crowned Asia’s fastest man on Sunday, justifying the hype surrounding him by winning the blue riband 100 metres sprint gold in an Asian Games record time.

Su became the first Asian-born sprinter to run the distance in under 10 seconds in June when he clocked 9.91 twice in the space of eight days, matching the Asian record held by Qatar’s Nigerian-born Femi Ogunode.

Sunday, he held off his opponents with a late burst of speed to win the event in 9.92 seconds, ahead of Nigerian-born Qatari Tosin Ogunode, who clocked 10.00, on a hot and humid night in the Indonesian capital.

“It wasn’t about the time, it was about getting the win,” Su, 28, told reporters. “I knew that if I got a good start then I can’t be beaten.”

Ryota Yamagata was credited with the same time as Ogunode and won bronze. Indonesian teenager Lalu Muhammad Zohri ran a personal best of 10.20 but it was good enough for only seventh spot.

The crowd at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium was in for a surprise in the women’s 100m final when Nigerian-born Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain was adjudged the winner in a photo-finish over India’s Dutee Chand, who lost her lead in the last few metres.

The 21-year-old Odiong clocked 11.30 to be crowned Asia’s fastest woman.

Chand was cleared to race in 2015 following a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling on gender testing guidelines. The Lausanne-based court suspended the governing International Association of Athletics Federations’ regulations regarding hyperandrogenism, a condition which produces high testosterone levels allowing Chand to compete again after a year sat out.

Pre-race favourite Wei Yongli of China, who recently became the first Asian woman to break the 11-second barrier, had topped the timings in Saturday’s heats and also the semi-finals but had to be satisfied with a bronze.

Sudan-born Abdalelah Hassan gave Qatar its first gold medal at the 18th Asian Games in the men’s 400m, finishing ahead of India’s Muhammed Anas in 44.89 seconds. Ali Khamis won the bronze for Bahrain.

Salwa Naser maintained Bahrain’s hold on the women’s 400m, following in the footsteps of Kemi Adekoya, who won the event in Incheon, South Korea, four years ago..—AFP

