China’s strong and solid economic performance in Q1

Beijing

The Chinese economy has started the first quarter of 2018 on a strong note with better than expected data, indicating steady and sustainable economic growth. The following are a group of facts and figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on China’s solid economic performance in the first quarter.—The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 51.5 in March, the strongest level this year.—Small enterprises witnessed a particularly strong increase in manufacturing activities, as the PMI for small manufacturers jumped to 50.1 in March from 44.8 in February.—The non-manufacturing sector accelerated the pace of growth in March with its PMI standing at 54.6, up from 54.4 in February.—Loan demand for the real economy picked up in the first quarter with the index for loan demand rising 5.2 percentage points from last quarter to 70.9 percent.—Entrepreneurs are becoming more optimistic about economic conditions in Q1 with the entrepreneur confidence index coming at 74.3 percent, the highest level since Q3 2011.—Electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 9.8 percent in Q1, up 2.9 percentage points year on year.—The national freight volume, an indicator of economic activity, maintained steady growth in Q1 as the freight volume was up 6.3 percent year on year to 10.2 billion tonnes.—Reuters