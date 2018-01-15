China’s sports industry reached $294b

Xiamen

China’s sports industry reached 1.9 trillion yuan (294.1 billion dollars) in 2016, 11.1 percent up from 2015, according to the data announced.The data was released by the General Administration of Sport and the National Bureau of Statistics during the National Sports Industry Conference in Xiamen. It shows the Chinese sports industry in 2016 had realized an added value of 647.5 billion yuan (100.2 billion dollars), 17.8 percent up from 2015, accounting for 0.9 percent of GDP in the year. Among all the sectors, sports equipment manufacturing contributed most to the industry, taking up 62.9 percent of the volume and 44.2 percent of added value. Sports service recorded 35.9 percent of the scale and 55.0 percent of added value.—Xinhua