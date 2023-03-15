China’s social and economic development prospects with reference to the two ongoing NPC and CPPCC sessions | By Engr. Qaiser Nawab

China’s social and economic development prospects with reference to the two ongoing NPC and CPPCC sessions

China has made remarkable strides in its social and economic development in recent decades, sustaining economic growth. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which began in 2013, is widely regarded as a major factor in China’s global economic and geopolitical influence. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been making steady progress and is anticipated to bring Pakistan significant economic benefits. China has consistently maintained an annual growth rate of over 6% since its economic liberalization in the late 1970s, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. China’s economy expanded by 2.3% in 2020 despite the COVID-19 epidemic, making it the only major economy to do so.

Advertisement

However, China’s model of economic development has been criticized for its excessive reliance on exports and investment. This model has led to a growing trade surplus and overcapacity in certain industries. To address these challenges, China is focusing on a new development model that prioritizes quality over quantity. The new “dual circulation” model aims to shift China’s economic focus from exports and investment to domestic consumption, innovation and services. The primary components of the dual circulation strategy are internal circulation and external circulation. Internal circulation refers to the domestic market which China aims to expand through initiatives such as increased consumption, infrastructure investment and innovation encouragement. External circulation refers to international trade and investment which China intends to utilize to supplement and support domestic development. In the coming years, China’s economic growth is anticipated to be fueled by this new development model. It is also anticipated to assist China in addressing some of its structural economic imbalances such as regional disparity and income inequality. China must continue to implement policies that promote innovation, sustainable development and social welfare in order to reach these objectives.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a crucial component of China’s strategy for external circulation. The BRI is a massive infrastructure and investment project that was launched to connect Asia, Europe and Africa. The project entails the construction of a network of roads, railroads, ports and other infrastructure projects in nations along the BRI route. In addition to its domestic economic objectives, China seeks to promote economic cooperation with other nations through the BRI. The initiative, which aims to construct a network of infrastructure projects throughout Asia, Africa and Europe, has been met with both support and skepticism from the international community. Concerns regarding debt sustainability, environmental impact and project transparency have been addressed by China.

Advertisement

The CPEC, a flagship project of the BRI, has made steady progress since its inception in 2015. Several significant projects, including the construction of Gwadar Port and the Karakoram Highway, have been completed by 2021. Other ongoing projects include the construction of the Main Line-1 railway and the Lahore-Multan Motorway. The CPEC has the potential to transform the economy of Pakistan. It is anticipated to generate employment, reduce transportation cost and boost trade and improve connectivity with China and other countries in the region.

The “two sessions” refer to the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Thousands of delegates from across the nation attend the two sessions which are typically held in Beijing each year at the beginning of March. During the meetings, delegates discuss and vote on significant policy issues and the government releases its annual work report which outlines the nation’s economic and social development plans for the upcoming year.

The two sessions are significant in China’s political calendar because they allow the government to showcase its accomplishments and set the agenda for the upcoming year. In addition, they provide a forum for delegates to express their opinions and concerns regarding issues affecting their constituents.

Advertisement

The current sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference are anticipated to have a significant impact on China’s social and economic development prospects. Some of the primary concerns that could be discussed and potentially affected by the meetings include concerns like “Economic Development”. In the first quarter of 2021, China’s economy rebounded strongly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with GDP growth reaching 8.1%. The two sessions could discuss measures to sustain this momentum and promote long-term economic growth, such as policies to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and the creation of new industries. China, a leader in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and 5G, may use the two sessions to promote its technology ambitions and outline plans for further developing and integrating these technologies into its economy and society.

China has made significant progress in environmental protection in recent years, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The two sessions could outline additional measures to support this objective and promote sustainable development, such as investment in renewable energy and transportation. It has made efforts to address income inequality and provide social welfare programs, such as healthcare and education, for its citizens. The two sessions could discuss additional social welfare-promoting measures, such as expanding access to healthcare and education for underprivileged populations. The two sessions could also address China’s international relations, including its relationship with the United States and its participation in global institutions such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

The ongoing Two Sessions of the NPC and the CPPCC provide China with an opportunity to reflect on its accomplishments and chart its future course. The NPC, China’s highest legislative body, is expected to pass significant economic, environmental and social laws and regulations. The CPPCC, a political advisory body, is tasked with providing the government with suggestions and feedback on policy matters. China will address its economic development strategy as one of the most important issues during the Two Sessions. China’s current emphasis on dual circulation involves transitioning from an export- and investment-based economy to one that is driven by innovation, domestic consumption and services which would be of great help for the anticipation to drive China’s economic growth over the next several years. The government is expected to pass laws and regulations pertaining to issues such as education, healthcare and the reduction of poverty. In recent years, China has made significant progress in reducing poverty, with the number of people living in poverty decreasing from over 750 million in the 1970s to less than 10 million in 2020.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the prospects for China’s social and economic development are closely tied to its domestic and foreign policies. The country’s new development model, the “dual circulation” strategy is anticipated to drive economic growth in the coming years, whereas the BRI and the CPEC will continue to be significant contributors to China’s economic and geopolitical influence.

Overall, the two sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference could shed light on China’s future development, particularly in terms of its economic growth, technological ambitions, environmental protection efforts, social welfare policies and international relations. In addition to the approval of the government’s annual work report and budget, these sessions could include the introduction of new legislation or policy measures to address these and other issues as well as the approval of the government’s annual work report and budget.

[email protected]