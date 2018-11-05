China’s Shi Zhiyong breaks three world records

Ashgabat

China’s Shi Zhiyong broke three world records to be crowned champion in the men’s 73kg category at the 2018 World Weightlifting Championships here on Sunday.

Chen Lijun won his third world champion title in the men’s 67kg event.

Shi set three new world records in the snatch, the clean and jerk and the overall weight in this class.

He lifted 164kg in the snatch and 196kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with 360kg in total across only five attempts. South Korea’s Won Jeong-sik won the silver with 348kg and Vadzim Likharad of Belarus finished third with 343kg.

Chen Lijun, two-time world champion in the 62kg category, earned himself another title this year in the 67kg category as he lifted a total of 332kg to become champion and set a new world record in the event.

His compatriot Huang Minhao came first in the snatch, lifting 152kg, but did not have an ideal performance in the clean and jerk, only managing a silver medal with 323kg in total. Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia of Venezuela bagged bronze with 322kg.

In other events, Om Yun Chol of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea won the 55kg category with 282kg.

Rawan Eko Yuli of Indonesia triumphed in the 61kg section with 317kg and China’s Li Fabin and Qin Fulin won silver and bronze respectively.

In the women’s competition, Thailand was the biggest winner as Thunya Sukcharoen, Chayuttra Pramongkhol and Sukanya Srisurat triumphed in the 45kg, 49kg and 55kg categories respectively. Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei successfully defended her 59kg title with 237kg.

The 2018 World Weightlifting Championships is currently taking place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan until November 11.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp