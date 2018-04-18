China’s relations with Pakistan to remain top priority in new era: Yao Jing

BEIJING : China’s relationship with Pakistan will remain top priority in neighboring diplomacy in the new era, said Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

China-Pakistan relations have grown from strength to strength. The friendship between two countries remains unbreakable all the time, the ambassador said in an article published in China’s Daily.

President Xi Jinping’s historical visit to Pakistan in April 2015 opened a new chapter for China-Pakistan relationship. As an important pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has pressed ahead with remarkable results.

According to Yao Jing, of the 43 early harvest projects under CPEC, a total of 22 projects are under construction or completed with a total investment of around US$19 billion. In the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture, education and defense, the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries are also deepening.

It can be said that China-Pakistan relations have become the pioneer and an important demonstration in our drive to forge the new-type international relations and a community with a shared future for neighboring countries.

In the near future, President Mamnoon Hussain will attend the SCO Summit in Qingda. This is will be another opportunity to enhance bilateral ties.

We are confident that China-Pakistan relationship will continue to take the lead in state-to-state relationships, playing an exemplary role in the practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Now, China’s diplomatic agendas for 2018 have been unfolded. We are forging ahead with the pioneering and innovative spirit in the diplomatic front to kick off efforts to implement the decisions of the 19th National Party Congress.

Over the past five years, in the face of complex environment both at home and abroad, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has rallied and led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to forge ahead.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s thought on diplomacy has been formed and established, providing theoretical guidelines for China’s diplomacy in the New Era, and contributes China’s perspectives and wisdom for reforming and improving the global governance system.

China has embarked on a road of major-country diplomacy with China’s distinct vision, style and value, which has contributed its wisdom and scheme to the reform and improvement of the international system.

We will continue to deepen relations with our neighbors in line with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with the neighbors.

We will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win to comprehensively promote the Belt and Road Initiative.We will actively explore solutions to hot issues with Chinese characteristics and play a more constructive role for world stability.

The year 2018, the ambassador said is crucial to China’s development. It is the first year for the full implementation of the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the crucial year for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and for implementing the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020).

Orignally published by INP