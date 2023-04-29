China’s Reconciliation Strategy

After the corona epidemic, China has achieved successes at the diplomatic level in a coordinated way to restore its identity and build relations with the world. By inviting heads of Brazil and several other countries, the world, especially Europe, attracted attention. It played the role of a mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which reduced the influence of the United States in the region because the success of China’s reconciliation strategy is important in the region because the United States has been controversial in the region due to its biased and aggressive policies in the past. It has become a status. This is the reason why America has been facing failures and difficulties in the world apart from this region. The emergence of differences between the United States and Israel at the public level is also an argument that the role of the United States is becoming controversial in the region. US President Joe Biden’s call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back off from trying to weaken the judiciary and mass protests in Israel against proposed judicial reforms have strained relations between the two states.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken reiterated to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on the phone the importance of sustainable bilateral relations between the US and Israel, which is very meaningful in view of the changing situation in the region as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) According to the Chief of Staff of the Defense Force (DF) HerzeiHalvi, Israel is ready to attack Iran and it can do so without the help of the United States. As a precaution, the IDF will increase its offensive capabilities over the next few years, and despite the geographical distance, the offensive will be overwhelming. The situation between Iran and Israel is tense after two Iranian military personnel were killed in an Israeli missile attack in Syria, and Iran’s threat to retaliate against Israel to take revenge on its military personnel has increased the tension in the region.

China has also given many proposals to the world for global security and development under its reconciliation strategy. China has the potential to be the center of the world. Because of this conciliatory strategy, it has started to be seen with respect as a mediator in the world, so now China has offered to mediate in negotiations between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers have welcomed the offer. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called the resumption of talks mediated by China encouraging, while Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki supported the resumption of talks mediated by China as soon as possible. Graham, a Republican senator from the United States, called the China-brokered agreement and normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran an issue. In the same way, he indicated that Saudi Arabia has a special point of view on the affairs with Iran. Syria’s efforts to return to the Arab League made clear to the Saudi leadership that any deal with Bashar al-Assad would jeopardize the US presence in northeastern Syria. America will resist it. US Republican Senator Graham clarified that there are 2,500 US troops in Baghdad, Iran is planning to withdraw the US from the region and it does not want US forces to remain in Iraq. Iran knows that we are Iran’s long-term goals. There are obstacles in the way.

The US and its allies are making every effort to sabotage China’s reconciliation strategy. In the Middle East, America’s duplicitous attitude towards Israel has created problems for Iran and Syria, while Europe and the United States are playing together to further stoke the fire of war in Ukraine. In the period from January 1, 2022 to April 17, 2023, Germany gave arms and military equipment worth 2 billion 700 million euros to Ukraine. Speaking at the NATO conference in Washington, NATO Secretary General James Stowe Littenberg’s declaration of Russia as the biggest threat to the security of NATO countries reinforces the dangers of a world war in Asia.

The US, South Korea and Japan’s joint naval missile defense exercises are causing North Korea to provoke and increase tension in the region. North Korea described the US military drills as bringing regional tensions to the brink of explosion and threatened to take necessary action in case of actions that threaten the security of the region. In order to fulfill its aggressive ambitions, the US wants to destabilize Asia and create a world war zone, while China’s conciliatory strategy is based on increasing global economic ties and the idea of a ‘multipolar world’, which is considered as an alternative to the US hegemony. goes Russian President Putin is also not ready to accept a ‘unipolar world’ in which he has made the world insecure by the brutal use of force. The concept of ‘multi-polar world’, a system based on equality and respect between countries will be a safe and life-giving system for the world.