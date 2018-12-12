China’s prestigious media house on economy briefs CPNE delegation about its working, contributions

China, Pakistan media should proactively promote CPEC, its long-term positive impact on economy

Zubair Qureshi

Beijing

Media can play pivotal role in highlighting new avenues of trade and mutual cooperation between Pakistan and China and dispel negativity being propagated by certain forces having vested interests.

Need for such mutual cooperation between media houses/leadership of the two countries is further emphasized in the backdrop of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is going to ensure not only economic empowerment of the women, the poor and the needy of Pakistan but will also take the level of Pak-China friendship to further heights.

These views were expressed by President of China Economic Net Mr Wang Xudong during a briefing organized in honour of a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) at the headquarters of the China Economic Net here Tuesday.

The warm welcome in Beijing’s chilly weather accorded by senior management of the China Economic Net—the country’s largest media house doing exclusive stories, reports and reviews on economy—provided the visiting Pakistani media personnel a comprehensive picture of not only the working of the group but also its great contributions to CPEC and its various aspects.

Welcoming the delegation, President of China Economic Net Mr Wang Xudong described how China achieved economic independence within 40 years of reforms initiated by Deng Xiaoping.

At that time we were not even at the level of Pakistan, he said adding but the reforms yielded the result and today China is the second biggest economy of the world contributing around 30pc to overall share of global economy.

About China Economic Daily he said its launch was also made possible because Deng Xiaoping envisioned that an economic daily should be there to disseminate economy-related news and developments. Mr Wang stressed the need for close cooperation between the Chinese and the Pakistan media to project development of relations between the two nations in its true perspective and also the ongoing construction of development projects under the CPEC for the benefit of the two people.

He informed that China Economic Net had been organizing various activities to further enhance cooperation between the media of two countries and said so far four CPEC Media Forums have been held in both the countries.

He observed that the CPEC Media Forum was playing a key role in bringing Chinese and Pakistani media outlets closer and projecting the CPEC in its true perspective.

While inviting the members of the delegations to join the forum in future Mr Wang asked them to put forward their useful proposals to further promote cooperation among media outlets.

Editor-in-Chief of China Economic Net Mr Cui Jun while speaking on the occasion paid rich tributes to the two security guards who laid down their lives in last month’s terrorist attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. They are the real heroes who sacrificed for the Chinese people and we salute them, he said.

“We arrange special talk shows, interviews, news reports, and documentaries to highlight the true and positive image of Pakistan, its people among the Chinese audience,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Aamer Mahmood, Coordinator and Deputy Secretary General, CPNE appreciated the role of China Economic Net which is part of the China Economic Daily.

Head of the team Ayaz Ahmed Khan in his vote of thanks called for building a common platform to jointly promote all-weather friendship between the two countries and construction of the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework for the mutual benefit.

The CPNE delegation that includes Tahir Farooq, Arif Baloch, Anwar Sajidi, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Yousaf Nizami, Bashir Memon, Tanveer Shaukat, Yahya Khan Sadozai, Ayaz Ahmed Khan, Aamer Mahmood, and Zubair Qureshi is currently on a five-day visit to China. Two distinguished journalists of Pakistan, Asghar Chaudhry from Associated Press of Pakistan and a freelancer Zoon Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

