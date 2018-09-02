China’s oldest varsity to exhibit Pakistan history, culture

Islamabad

Peking University, the oldest higher education institution in China, will organize an exhibition this month to provide a broad understanding of Pakistani society, history and culture, customs, literature, landscape and people among the Chinese students.

‘Although, most of the Chinese students know about the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan but are not fully aware of Pakistani history, culture and people. Through this exhibition, they will get an opportunity to have a glimpse of Pakistan through pictures, portraits and other related material,’ Head of Urdu Department, Peking University, Ms.Zhang Jiamei said in an interview here on Sunday.

The Head of Urdu Department along with some Chinese professors and scholars belonging to area study department of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) visited universities and archaeological sites in Pakistan early this year. Sharing history and background of Urdu learning in China, Zhang Jiamei, who has adopted a Pakistani name ‘Tahira’ told APP that the Urdu department was established in Peking University in 1954 to teach Urdu to those Chinese diplomats who were supposed to serve in Pakistan.

For this purpose, teachers were employed from Pakistan and they taught Urdu to the Chinese students. Later, one of the students from Urdu Department of Peking University became the ambassador of China in Pakistan, she added. She informed the students have been regularly enrolled in the Urdu department since 1985, adding around 10 students are offered admission in the department after every three years.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp