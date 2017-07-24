China’s Li creates British Open sensation

Southport

Chinese prodigy Li Haotong caused a sensation in the British Open on Sunday as he shot a seven-under par 63 in his final round at Royal Birkdale to finish on six under par overall.

Li, 21, started the day at +1 for the championship and parred his first seven holes before a remarkable run of seven birdies and four pars in his remaining 11 holes.

It is just the 32nd round of 63 ever recorded in a major championship and just the 11th achieved at a British Open.

The score was the all-time low in a major until Saturday, when South Africa’s Branden Grace broke new ground with an unprecedented 62 in the third round.

Spieth, meanwhile, was stumbling early. A day after making no bogeys in shooting a 65 he bogeyed three of his first four holes and saw his three-shot lead evaporate as Kuchar moved into a tie.

But Spieth rebounded on the fifth hole, putting it to 5 feet and making birdie to regain the lead.

Matt Kuchar is suddenly only one stroke out of the lead in the British Open after Jordan Spieth bogeyed two of his first three holes.

A birdie from just a foot away on the second hole helped close what had been a three-shot gap between Kuchar and third round leader Spieth. Spieth had earlier bogeyed the first hole after hitting it into deep rough left of the fairway, and both players bogeyed the third.

The Open is shaping up to be a two man race. The nearest challengers to Spieth are another five shots back.

Spieth didn’t make a bogey all day in the third round as he shot a 65. But he stumbled out of the blocks after beginning the day with a three-shot lead. Jordan Spieth is off in search of his first British Open title.

The two-time major champion teed off Sunday under sunny skies and with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, his playing partner. Spieth hit his tee shot into the left rough, while Kuchar split the fairway. Spieth has three rounds in the 60s, including two 65s in this Open. He played Saturday without making a bogey at Royal Birkdale.

Kuchar is looking for his first major championship title.

Some of those trying to chase Jordan Spieth in the final round of the British Open have stumbled early.

Dustin Johnson made a double bogey on the first hole. He shot 64 in the third round, but was eight shots behind Spieth entering Sunday’s final round.

Rory McIlroy was even through three holes, but faced a monumental challenge to get within shouting distance of Spieth. He was nine shots back.

Spieth begins the day with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar. Brooks Koepka and Austin Connelly are another three shots back.

Though conditions were mostly favorable for the early starters, they were not shooting the kind of low rounds seen the day before, when Branden Grace set a major championship scoring record with a 62.—AFP