China’s largest trade fair continues with second phase

Guangzhou

The second phase of China’s largest trade fair opened Monday in south China’s Guangdong Province, attracting exhibitors and buyers from Belt and Road countries. The biannual China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is considered a barometer of China’s foreign trade. The first phase of its 123rd session opened on April 15 and ended April 19.

The second phase will run from Monday to Friday, featuring products including daily consumer goods and home decorations. A total of 382 companies from 21 Belt and Road countries and regions participated in the fair, accounting for over 60 percent of exhibitors. Xu Bing, the fair’s spokesperson, said half of the direct mail invitations and remote video promotion activities were targeted at Belt and Road countries. Guangzhou registered trade growth of about 25 percent with Belt and Road countries and regions last year, above the general level.—Xinhua