China’s Juncao technology one of ways for economic recovery amid pandemic: PM Imran

China is role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that China’s Juncao farming technology could help the world tackle economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier stated this while virtually addressing the Juncao Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation.

Juncao, which is famed as “magic grass,” is two Chinese characters meaning “mushroom” and “grass.” The particular breed of grass was discovered by Chinese scientists to be an economical and environment-friendly substitute for timber traditionally used as a substrate for growing mushrooms. Juncao technology has now been disseminated to 106 countries through training programs or on-site demonstrations.

In his speech, PM Imran Khan said: “I commend China for sharing this technology with over 100 countries, which is already benefitted thousands of people across the continents over the past 20 years”.

“The world at large and the people of global south in particular are grappling with multiple challenges, including climate change, poverty and most for food insecurity,” he highlighted.

With relentless efforts towards ending poverty and to all its manifestations, extreme poverty had been steadily declining in past two decades, he said, adding that Covid-19 pandemic, however, has triggered an economic meltdown, slowing down global progress.

“The extreme poverty rose in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years,” the premier said.

Sustainable ways of achieving economic recovery, growth and development are critical during the pandemic, he said.

“Juncao technology is one such way, it helps small scale farmers to develop low-cost commercial scale mushroom cultivation, in addition it also helps in combatting desertification and can be used as food for livestock as it is protein rich,” the Pakistani premier said.

Achievement of food security and improved nutrition has also become even a greater challenge for developing countries.

“China is role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation. China’s remarkable growth has brought 800 million people out of poverty over the past four decades,” he praised the neighbouring country.

He also appreciated Chinese leadership’s role in climate change.

“I appreciate Xi’s vision of prosperous, clean and beautiful world and initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060”.

The premier highlighted that poverty alleviation and tackling climate change are his government‘s key priorities. “We launched wide-ranging programme called Ehsaas with the objective of uplifting marginalizing people, eradicating poverty and supporting vulnerable households”.

Xi Jinping hails achievements in 20 years’ of China’s Juncao aid program

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum on the 20th Anniversary of Juncao Assistance and Sustainable Development Cooperation, which was held both online and offline in Beijing.

In his letter, Xi said the technology has facilitated the efficient use of three major agricultural resources – light, heat and water – and realized the recycling of plant, animal and fungal materials, benefiting ecological, food and energy security.

Xi said he has paid close attention to international cooperation on Juncao technology for a long time. Since China built the first overseas demonstration base for Juncao technology in Papua New Guinea in 2001, the technology has been introduced to more than 100 countries, playing an important role in alleviating poverty, creating jobs, promoting the use of renewable energy, addressing climate change and improving people’s welfare, he noted.

China stands ready to work with relevant parties to make further contributions to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said, expressing hope that Juncao technology will bring more benefits to people in developing countries.

The forum was co-hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Fujian provincial government.