China’s international media communication activity ‘Travelogue of China’ kicks off in Qingdao

The opening ceremony of China’s multilateral cultural exchange campaign, the “Travelogue of China,” commenced at the Qingdao SCODA Pearl International Expo Center in Shandong Province on Monday. The event invited foreign media representatives to witness China’s high-quality development through the eyes of foreigners.

Around 30 journalists from 18 countries in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, including Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Solomon Islands, participated in the event.

The objective of the “Travelogue of China” is to showcase the profound history, modern technology, and outcomes of China’s high-quality development to foreign journalists. This initiative aims to interpret the Chinese story and portray the Chinese image to the world by exploring Shandong, one of the birthplaces of Chinese culture.

Wu Hailong, president of China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), expressed his hope that foreign reporters would capture the true essence of China through their words and cameras and share their experiences with people in their respective countries and around the world.

Shan Chengbiao, general manager of huanqiu.com, highlighted the goal of the “Travelogue of China,” which is to showcase the charms of both contemporary and historical China and extend an invitation to the world through the works of foreign journalists in Qingdao.

The opening ceremony of the "Travelogue of China" at the Qingdao SCODA Pearl International Expo Center, East China's Shandong Province Photo: huanqiu.com

Some reporters from Central Asian countries arrived promptly in Qingdao after attending the China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, from May 18 to 19.

Saud Faisal Malik, the Chief Digital Officer of the Pakistani press Pakistan Observer, mentioned that 2023 marks the 72nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He expressed his privilege in visiting the city of Qingdao and emphasized that the “Travelogue of China” promotes international cultural exchange, fostering understanding and cooperation between nations.

“In Qingdao, we were impressed by the city’s energy of rapid development, how high-speed train shortens the distance among people, cities and countries, and the spirit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization that connects multiple countries and advance forward together,” said Ruslan Kenjaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Uzbek press Xalq so’zi.

The "Travelogue of China" is guided by the Cyberspace Administration of China and hosted by the CPDA and huanqiu.com.