China’s industrial sector maintains stable operation

Beijing

China’s industrial sector continued stable expansion in October, according to a survey by the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE). The Industrial Composite Index (ICI) came in at 52.2 in October, slightly down from 52.3 in September and 52.5 in August, according to data released by the CFIE. A reading above 50 suggests expansion, while that below 50 indicates contraction.

The ICI has maintained above the boom-bust line for 25 consecutive months, but the moderation during the past three months revealed downward risks in the economy, the CFIE said on its website. According to the CFIE survey, the sub-index for production was 57.8 in October, unchanged from that in September.

The business environment sub-index, however, fell below the 50 benchmark to 49.8 in October, down from 50.1 in September. The country’s economic growth has maintained generally stable this year, with the supply-side structural reform and deleveraging yielding initial outcomes, but changes have emerged and the government should prioritize measures to lower business costs to cope with uncertainties, the CFIE said.—Xinhua

