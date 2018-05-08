China’s imports from Belt, Road countries grow faster than exports

Beijing

China’s imports from “Belt and Road” countries increased faster that of exports for the first time in 2017, according to a think tank report. The value of China’s imports from Belt and Road countries stood at 666 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, an increase of 20 percent year on year, or 39 percent of China’s total imports value, according to a report compiled by the State Information Center, a State Council think tank. In the same year, China’s exports to those countries came in at 774.26 billion U.S. dollars, a rise of 8.5 percent year on year. The growth of imports outpaced exports for the first time since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed five years ago. China’s combined trade with those countries reached 1.44 trillion U.S. dollars, up 13.4 percent year on year, 5.9 percentage points faster than China’s overall trade growth. The Belt and Road Initiative was proposed by China in 2013 to boost trade and investment among countries along the ancient Silk Road trade routes from Asia to Europe and Africa. China’s trade with Central Asia countries grew at the fastest rate, followed by Eastern Europe. Countries including Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, India and Russia rank among China’s top 10 trading partners along the routes, contributing nearly 70 percent of China’s trade with Belt and Road countries.—Xinhua