China’s first airplane developed by private firm completes production

Nanchang

China’s first aircraft independently developed by a private company, the Guanyi GA20, rolled off the production line in east China’s Jiangxi Province. GA20 is a four-seater, general purpose, single propeller-driven aircraft developed by Guanyi General Aviation, a private company based in Shanghai.

According to the chief engineer, the fuel-efficient aircraft has a maximum range of 1,200 km, and maximum speed of 360 km per hour. The company began to develop the aircraft in 2014 and has settled its general aviation industrial base in the Nanchang High-tech Zone. It plans an annual output of 200 by 2022.—Xinhua