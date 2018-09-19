China’s ‘economic diplomacy’ to stabilize region

B&R Initiative to connect people in Eurasia

Zubair Qureshi

Eminent scholars, intellectuals and professionals Tuesday underlined China’s economic diplomacy as a rising power transforming socio-economic texture across the region.

It aimed to create socio-economic progress, connectivity and political stability in the region.

They were addressing the last day of the two-day “International Conference on Global Peace amidst War and Conflict.”

A large number of scholars and intellectuals including speakers from seven countries —China, India, Iran, Russia, USA, Turkey and the host Pakistan—participated in the conference and recognized potential of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a strong desire for peace and stability. The conference was organized by Center for peace, security and development studies (CPSD).

“China’s initiative is to bring a context in which regional cooperation would succeed,” emphasized Ambassador Jehangir Ashraf Qazi. China has signaled its emergence as a major power, but, “will not rock the boat of the world order.” China looks at there has to be peace in the region, “particularly, with India,” he added.

Former Finance Minister Dr. Salman Shah while chairing the first session observed that Pakistan had deep-rooted relations with China, United States.

It’s the economy which drives politics and the politics has to adjust itself to the economy, he said and the BRI is going to be major project connecting people, the region, and the Eurasia. On a similar note former finance minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said CPEC is not a bilateral China-Pakistan project but a multilateral one.

“We have to be ready for a bigger and wider alliance. And, “need to promote Pakistan as an export oriented country, because “we cannot have sustainable development without with being an import oriented national.” Addressing the concluding ceremony of the conference Minister of State for Interior Sheharyar Khan Afridi said since the world has turned into a global village, the conflict management has become a collective responsibility.

The Minister emphasized the dire need to develop a common narrative for peace and harmony. Afridi said, “I believe we do have the capability and the will to sort our problems,” and added “We are responsible humans and have taken up the responsibility.”

He informed that now the Sustainable Development Center is functional at the Parliament. Chairman CPSD Mr Abdullah Dadabhoy thanked the participants and distinguished guests of the conference. A concluding report of the conference was presented by Dr. Arshi Saleem Hashmi, Head PCS Department at National Defence University (NDU).

