China’s economic confidence stays strong

Beijing

With growth resilient and progress made in the pursuit of high-quality development, economic confidence remains positive in China. In the second quarter, business confidence among Chinese entrepreneurs continued to improve, according to a central bank survey. The entrepreneur confidence index climbed for the ninth straight quarter, rising to 75.8 from 74.2 in the first quarter. The business climate index for Q2 held steady at 58.5 percent, 3.9 percentage points higher than the same period last year, the central bank said. Optimism has spread among officials and economists. “China has the conditions and capability to fulfill the annual target set at the beginning of the year and ensure the stable and long-term growth of the economy,” said a National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) official. GDP expanded 6.8 percent year on year in the Q1, above the target of around 6.5 percent. The NDRC official pointed out that despite increasing uncertainties in the global markets, recovery in the world economy is likely to continue, offering more room for trade. Foreign trade rose 8.6 percent year on year last month, accelerating from 7.1 percent in April. Retail sales of consumer goods grew by 8.5 percent.—Xinhua