China’s defence budget lower than major countries: Spokesperson

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China will pursue a peaceful development path and defensive strategy, and the country’s development will not threaten any country, a spokesperson for the annual session of China’s top legislature said on Sunday. Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), made the comment at a press conference on Sunday.

China’s defence budget, in terms of its share of GDP as well as per capita expenditure, is lower than major countries in the world, Zhang said.

A country’s defense budget needs to fit the nation’s economic development and national security, Zhang added. He said China has increased its defense expenditure in recent years mostly to update arms and equipment, improve soldiers’ living conditions and training environment.

When asked whether China is “exporting” its model to change the international order, Zhang said that China has no intention to change the world order. He said China intends to contribute to a fair and open international order. There’s no one-size-fits-all development pattern in the world. China follows its own path, and will not “import” a foreign model nor will it “export” the Chinese model, he added.