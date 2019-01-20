China’s courier sector sees rapid growth in 2018

Beijing

China’s courier sector witnessed strong growth last year lifted by booming e-commerce, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB).

The sector raked in 603.84 billion yuan (about 89.1 billion U.S. dollars) of revenue in 2018, up 21.8 percent year on year.

The volume of parcels delivered rose 26.6 percent to 50.71 billion, the SPB said.

With an average annual growth of 42 percent in the past decade, the country’s courier sector has topped the world for five straight years in terms of business volume. The sector saw 495 billion yuan of revenue in 2017.

The country plans to extend the courier network and improve computer systems, services and international connections by 2020, when target annual revenue of the courier sector will be 800 billion yuan.

Earlier, China’s TV industry saw sluggish sales last year amid fierce competition, a private report showed.

Sales revenues of TV sets at home declined 8.6 percent year-on-year while the average sale price also dropped 9 percent, according to data service provider AVC.

China produced 160 million TV sets in 2018, accounting for about 70 percent of global shipments, AVC data showed.

Domestically, retail customers purchased 47.74 million TVs last year, a mild increase of 0.5 percent year on year, according to Peng Jianfeng, deputy secretary general of the China Video Industry Association.—APP

