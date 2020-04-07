China’s courier sector registers steady growth

BEIJING China’s courier sector saw stable growth in March as the country has generally resumed its economic activities, official data showed. The country’s courier firms delivered a total of 5.7 billion parcels last month, up 17.3 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau. Meanwhile, the sector ’s business revenue increased 20 percent from one year earlier to 71.5 billion yuan (about 10.06 billion U.S. dollars) in the month. The aggregated business revenue in the first quarter reached 157.99 billion yuan, data showed. Propelled by policy support and accelerated process of recuperation, the sector is expected to come out of the shadow of the epidemic in April, the bureau said, adding that business volume is anticipated to see an around 20- percent expansion in this month. A recent report from the bureau indicated that the parcel volume is expected to see over 74 billion parcels in 2020, with a growth of 18 percent year on year.—Xinhua