China’s commerce minister unveils roadmap to upgrade foreign trade

Beijing

China has formulated six major tasks and eight action plans to promote high-quality development of economics and trade in the coming five years, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said Sunday. China is a big country in economics and trade in view of its leading indicators in consumption, trade, foreign direct investment and overseas direct investment, but it is far from a strong trader, Zhong told a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress. In order to become strong, China must stick to innovation and take the road of high-quality development, according to Zhong. Before 2020, China should consolidate its position as a big trader. The goal of becoming a strong trading nation should be basically realized by 2035 and be accomplished in all respects by 2050, Zhong said.—APP