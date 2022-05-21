China’s coal output up 10.5 pct in first four months

China’s raw coal output posted double-digit growth in the first four months of 2022, driven by policies to increase production and supply, official data showed.

The output jumped 10.5 percent year on year in the January-April period, according to the National Energy Administration. In the first quarter, the country’s raw coal imports dropped 24.2 percent to 51.81 million tonnes, the data showed.

Imports in April expanded 8.4 percent year on year, reversing the declining trend, according to administration.— Xinhua