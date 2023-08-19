China’s auto exports in the first quarter of 2023 exceeded 1.07 million units, surpassing Japan and becoming the world’s largest auto exporter, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Chinese vehicles are running at full speed around the world, and Chery Group is also creating its own “Chery effect”, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

In the first half of 2023, Chery Group made further efforts, with a cumulative sales volume of 741,400 vehicles, up 56% year-on-year. This not only set a new record high sales in the history of semi-annual, but also exceeded 100,000 vehicles in a single month for 13 consecutive months.—APP