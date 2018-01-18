China’s car giant promotes new electric vehicle in UAE

Abu Dhabi

China’s ICONIQ Motors is promoting its latest electric vehicle (EV) model “SEVEN” in the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Tianjin-based firm said in an e-mailed statement.

ICONIQ has signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Motors, one of the biggest retailers of premium passenger cars in the Middle East, to establish a distribution partnership in the Middle East.

The new model branded as “Smart Passenger Vehicle” has a “futuristic design” and it is based on an “intelligent, connected vehicle platform,” ICONIQ said. The Chinese producer also said it is currently co-developing its new “L5” autonomous driving concept with Masdar City. —Xinhua