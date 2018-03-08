China working on 300-plus-satellite constellation to enhance global communication

Observer Report

Beijing

China is not only becoming a leader in global industry and economy, it is also heading towards space technology to enhance its global communication and explore new possibilities such as data processing and better Internet access.

Recently, the country has deployed a constellation of more than 300 low-earth-orbiting satellites to provide global communication services.

According to an official from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) who was responding to a query, upon completion, the cluster would allow for Internet access and communications everywhere on the planet, including in airplanes and on ocean-going ships.

Quoting the head of the CASC Science and Technology Commission, Bao Weimin, the official said small satellites hovering in low orbits will be capable of processing data in a timely manner.

The low earth orbiting satellites (LEOs) are often deployed in satellite constellations, because the coverage area provided by a single LEO satellite only covers a small area that moves as the satellite travels at the high angular velocity needed to maintain its orbit, he said.

A total of 54 satellites will be launched in the first stage of the three-phased project, with the first satellite to be orbited this year, according to Bao, who also said that there would be more than 300 satellites once the whole project completed. The network of satellites is expected to ensure broadband or narrow-band communications in the deep sea, at both the northern and southern polar regions, and all parts along the “Belt and Road” routes.

The constellation, put into use, will be able to provide communication services to all terminals including mobile devices, vehicles, ships and airplanes as an information service platform in the space.

The satellite cluster is also projected to facilitate commercial applications in intelligent communication, Internet access, Internet of Things services, information sharing, navigation systems as well as aerial and maritime monitoring.