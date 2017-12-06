China to work for global prosperity: Xi Jinping

BEIJING : Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will create more opportunities and make a greater contribution for the prosperity and the development at the global level.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the 2017 Fortune Global Forum, which opened in the south China city of Guangzhou Wednesday.

In his letter, Xi said China will develop the open economy to a higher level, promote the Belt and Road Initiative, and push for a new pattern of all-round opening up.

Looking forward, he said China will enjoy robust development momentum, the people will have a greater sense of gain and the country will be more integrated into the world.

The president said China’s economy has the foundation, condition and impetus to maintain stable growth and sound momentum.

He reiterated that China will not close its door to the world, and it will only become more and more open, with its business environment becoming more open, transparent and regulated.

China will continue to forge global partnerships, expand the common interests with others countries, further liberalize and facilitate trade and investment, and push for an economic globalization that is more open and inclusive, more balanced, more equitable and beneficial to all, Xi said.

Xi welcomed global businesses to invest in China to share the opportunities brought by the country’s reform and development.

The Fortune Global Forum presents a chance for heads of the world’s largest companies—the Fortune Global 500—to actively engage with world leaders on the forefront of international commerce.

According to the Chinese Officials, the forum has also been hailed by many entrepreneurs, who believe that China is an ideal place for foreign investment. Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of the Internet giant Alibaba Group, encouraged more foreign companies to start their business in China.

“China needs foreign investment, but I hope that when foreign companies enter the Chinese market, they would not only bring capital, but also their talents and technology. China is a big market, but I hope our foreign counterparts can have more patience for it,” said Ma.

Orignally published by INP