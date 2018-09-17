SHANGHAI :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed that China is willing to share the development opportunities in the digital economy with other countries and called for joint efforts in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humankind.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.
China willing to share opportunities in digital economy: Xi
