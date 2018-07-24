China will work with new Pakistani gov’t: spokesman

BEIJING : China said on Tuesday that it will work with the new Pakistani government after the July 25 elections.

“The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is now developing with sound momentum. We are ready to work with the new Pakistani government to stay committed to consolidating political mutual trust, deepening across-the-board practical cooperation and making new progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at his weekly briefing.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a strategic cooperation framework set out by the leaders of the two countries with a view to “our long-term development.”

“The CPEC aims to strengthen the endogenous dynamics of growth for Pakistan, elevate China-Pakistan all-round cooperation and achieve common development and prosperity,@ he said.

The spokesman said the outcomes of the CPEC have played an important role in promoting Pakistan’s socio-economic development and improving its people’s living standards, winning full support of the Pakistani government and people.

“We believe that the CPEC will make progress steadily in accordance with the consensus between China and Pakistan and stay immune from disruptions from other factors,” he said.

