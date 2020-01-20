China will work to implement results of Berlin Summit on Libya

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the results of the Summit on Libya held in Germany, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

“China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the results of the Berlin Summit and make a positive contribution to restoring peace, stability and development in Libya,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

The Berlin Summit held on January 19 issued a communique, reflecting the common aspirations of the international community to ease the tension in Libya and promote a political solution to the Libya issue.

Geng Shuang informed that Special Representative of President Xi Jinping, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Committee on Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi attended the meeting and explained China’s position and proposition on the Libya issue.

He said that China had always maintained an objective and impartial position on the Libya issue, adhered to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, always respected Libya’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and insisted on advancing the political settlement of the Libya issue under the auspices of the United Nations.

Russia, China, the United States and other countries attended the meeting held in Germany.

The parties decided to establish a special international mechanism to coordinate their follow-up actions, and called for the establishment of a unified, united and effective Libyan government, the restoration of peaceful dialogue and the holding of presidential elections