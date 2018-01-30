China will support Pakistan for progress: Chinese Ambassador

Gwadar : Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing said that his country will continue to support Pakistan for further progress and prosperity.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Gwadar Free Zone and International Expo 2018 in Gwadar on Monday.

The Ambassador said the Chinese companies are being encouraged to invest in Pakistan and with the cooperation of both the countries; projects in Gwadar will contribute to the prosperity of the region.

He said Gwadar port will also work for the betterment of locals. “Every Pakistani has right on natural resources of Pakistan including water,” he added.

He said more than 200 Chinese and Pakistan companies are taking part in International Expo 2018. He thanked Pakistan government for the completion of project.

Orignally published by INP