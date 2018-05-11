China welcomes US and DPRK leaders’ meeting in Singapore

BEIJING : China on Friday welcomed the upcoming meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Democratic

People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore.

“China welcomes the positive progress made by the leaders of the United States and DPRK in the preparations for the Summit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing held here.

“We look forward to positive results in the meeting and take it an important step in promoting the denuclearization of the peninsula, solving the peninsula issue politically, and realizing long-term stability in the region,” he added.

On oath-taking of Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister of Malaysia, he commented that Mr. Mahathir is a senior politician who has made significant and important contributions to the development of Malaysia and ASEAN, China-Malaysia relations and East Asia cooperation.

The Chinese side congratulated him on his appointment as Malaysian Prime Minister and believes that under his leadership, Malaysia’s national construction will achieve new achievements and China- Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to develop steadily.

Regarding the conflict between Iran and Israel in Syria, he said that China has taken note of relevant reports and hoped relevant parties would keep calm and exercise restraint and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.