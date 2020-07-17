China welcomes start of Pak-Afgh trade

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China on Thursday welcomed the resumption of trade and people exchange between Pakistan and Afghanistan after it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “China applauds the endeavours of Pakistan and Afghanistan to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 and resume trade and personnel exchange recently,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying in a press conference on Thursday.

Hua stated that Beijing as a neighbour and friend of both countries looks forward to the improvement of relations and economic development in Pakistan and Afghanistan. She also stated that China was ready to play a constructive role to this end.

“China supports the extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan, which will bring more Belt and Road Initiative benefits to the Afghan people,” said the Chinese official.

Hua also commented that China was pleased to see the Gwadar port, among other CPEC projects, plays a positive role in this process. She added that China stands with Kabul and Islamabad and is also ready to work with both the countries on this matter.