China welcomes PM Imran’s positive remarks on poverty elimination

Observer Report Beijing

China on Monday welcomed the positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the elimination of extreme poverty and said it was ready to help developing countries in the poverty alleviation efforts.

“We noticed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive comments on China’s elimination of extreme poverty,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the government for taking 750 million people out of poverty in 35 years.

Later, senior Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on China’s achievements in its poverty alleviation campaign and wrote “Thank you, Mr Prime Minister”.

The spokesperson also commented officials of the international organizations including the United Nations Coordinator in China and said China’s outcome in poverty alleviation brought important outcomes for the world as well as President Xi and the Chinese governments and people’s resolution and action.