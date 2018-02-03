China welcomes Pakistan and others to participate in BOAO forum: Wang Yi

ISLAMABAD : Chinese Foreign Wang Yi said that China will welcome Pakistan and other Asian countries to participate in the high profile economic forum (BOAO).

BOAO forum is scheduled to meet in Chinese Hainan province on April 8-11 that provides a big opportunity to the regional countries to develop their socio-economic partnership. It is going to take up host of topics of socio-economic interest.

Addressing here a big gathering of foreign dignitaries, Wang Yi highlighted significance of BOAO and said this annual Forum for Asia is a brilliant business card in Hainan, a famous brand in the country, an interactive platform between China and Asia and other countries in the world.

This spring, all parties will once gather in Boao and make a common speech and put forward the Asian proposal on the theme of “an open and innovative Asia with a prosperous and developing world.”

Wang Yi told the participants that 2018 is the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening up and the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province as a special economic zone.

The development of contemporary China and Hainan are shining brightly by the reform and opening up.

The reform and opening up is a magnificent and great practice not only profoundly changing China but also profoundly changing the world.

Over the past 40 years, China’s total economic output has increased from about 300 billion yuan to 83 trillion yuan. Its per capita GDP has risen from less than 400 yuan to about 60,000 yuan, contributing more than 30% to global economic growth. China has actively integrated into the world and has participated in almost all intergovernmental organizations and over 400 international multilateral treaties.

In the past five years in particular, with the strong leadership of the party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, China has been speeding up its all-round deepening reforms and making breakthroughs and pushing forward in depth so as to lay a solid foundation for China’s sustained, healthy and stable development in the future, he added.

