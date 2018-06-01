China welcomes Pakistan, India exchange of peace gestures

Beijing

A spokesman of the Chinese foreign minister, Hua Chuying at a news briefing here welcomed the report that Pakistan and India would honour the 2003 ceasefire agreement and safeguard peace along the Line of Actual Control in Kashmir. The two governments agreed that any issue would be resolved through hotline contacts and border flag meetings.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said, “We have noted relevant reports. We appreciate the positive actions taken by India and Pakistan. We hope that the two sides will continue to properly resolve relevant differences through dialogue and consultation and uphold regional peace and stability.”