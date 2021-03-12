China welcomes countries interested in CPEC for mutual benefits

BEIJING – China Friday said it welcomes all countries and international organizations, which want to have mutually beneficial cooperation with China and Pakistan for common development, to participate in the building of the multi-billion dollar project.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, stated this while responding to a question that Pakistan has urged representatives of ASEAN countries to promote the CPEC, the flagship project of BRI launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“As an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open one guided by the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits,” he remarked.

“All countries and international organizations that support the BRI and the CPEC, and want to have mutually beneficial cooperation with China and Pakistan for common development, are welcome to participate in the building of CPEC on the basis of consensus and share the dividend of BRI cooperation,” he added.