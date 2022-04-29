China: We will continue to support Pakistan’s economic and social development

Beijing: After the tragic attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi University, which left four people dead including three Chinese nationals and several others injured, strong condemnation emerged from various circles, including the Chinese government, which demanded that the perpetrators must be held accountable for their heinous crime. Moreover, on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin held a press conference in which he reiterated the commitment of China to stand by Pakistan and continue to support Pakistan’s economic and social development and improvement of people’s livelihood.

During the press conference, Wang Wenbin was asked to comment on the response of China to the attack on Chinese nationals and whether China was concerned about the impact the attack would have on China-Pakistan relations.

Responding to the question, Wang Wenbin stressed that terrorism was the “common enemy of all humanity”. He said that the treatment of the injured and the follow-up work of the victims was in orderly progress. He also underlined that China and Pakistan were resolved and able to cut off the evil claws of terrorists and make them pay the price.

Referring to the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, Wang Wenbin said the strong friendship enjoys popular support in both countries and that China has always supported the national development of Pakistan.

“lChina] will continue to support Pakistan’s economic and social development and improvement of people’s livelihood. The Pakistani government has pledged to strengthen security for Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and not allow any force to undermine the great China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation. We believe that the Pakistani side will earnestly take robust measures to ensure that China-Pakistan cooperation moves ahead in a safe and smooth manner. Any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation will be thwarted by the Chinese and Pakistani people.”

The spokesperson also the Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan to take extra security precautions and pay close attention to security risks