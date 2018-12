Our Correspondent

Beijing

China said Wednesday it opposed the “weaponisation” of space as it criticised US President Donald Trump´s orders to create a new command centre for controlling military space operations.

“China has consistently proposed the peaceful usage of space, and opposes the weaponisation of space and a space arms race,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing. “We oppose even further turning space into the new battleground,” she added.

