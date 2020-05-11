China warns counter measures over US visa rule for Chinese journalists

Observer Report

Beijing

China on Monday threatened to retaliate against a US rule that tightening visa restrictions on Chinese journalists, in an escalating row after Beijing expelled more than a dozen American reporters.

“We express our strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this wrong action by the US side, which is an escalation of the political crackdown on Chinese media,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing. “We ask the US to correct its mistake immediately, otherwise China will have no other option but to take countermeasures,” Zhao said.