China wants US, Russia dialogue for solution of issues

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has urged the US and Russia to solve their diplomatic row with dialogue, following allegations that Moscow was behind the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter which has caused expulsions of diplomats from Russia and some Western countries.

“Russia and the US are influential countries in the world, who share big responsibility for the world’s peace and security. We hope they will appropriately solve the dispute via dialogue based on equality and mutual respect,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily press conference here.

Russia told Britain it had a month to cut the number of its diplomatic staff in Russia to the same number Russia has in Britain on Friday, a day after Moscow expelled 60 US diplomats.

Earlier on Friday Russia had summoned the ambassadors of a number of nations including the UK, France, Germany and Canada to inform them of its retaliatory measures.

Dutch Ambassador Renee Jones-Bos said she had been told two diplomats would be expelled.

“Two of my colleagues are leaving Moscow. But we are staying here,” state news agency TASS quoted her as saying.

The White House on Thursday said Moscow’s decision marked a further deterioration in the US-Russia relationship.

The Kremlin said Friday it was not Russia that had unleashed a diplomatic war with the West following the mass expulsion of US envoys.

“Russia did not unleash any diplomatic war,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “Russia never initiated any exchange of sanctions.” “Russia has been forced to take retaliatory steps in response to hostile, illegal actions” by Washington, he said, adding that Moscow wants “good relations” and remained open to dialogue.