ISLAMABAD – National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and Bahria University jointly organized an international seminar titled “CPEC – The Road to Prosperity and Growth Amidst Challenges” to mark the 10-year celebrations of theChina-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In his address, Chief Guest Ahsan Iqbal sheds light on how the flagship project emerged as a game-changer for both Pakistan and China, heralding a new era of economic prosperity and growth. Minister expressed his confidence that through CPEC, Pakistan shall be able to secure the development opportunities which were overlooked in the past.

He called CPEC, a success story, as it made things possible that were previously called unfeasible. PML-N stalwart called current times, very difficult from previous times, calling it a century of innovation, speed, transformation, and disruption.

The previous century saw political grouping in the world, he opined, saying the current century is rooted in economic ideology. He further hailed father of modern China to introduce a new form of socialism which led to one of the greatest transformation in human history.

Lamenting previous mistakes, Ahsan said Pakistan has lessons to learned. China does not see Pakistan as market to rake in gains because Beijing wants to see Pakistan move up the economic ladder.

Several other dignitaries including H.E. Ms. Pang Chunxue, Chinese Ambassador, Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq HI(M), Rector, Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Saeed HI (M), DG NIMA shared stage at the Seminar.

Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEOHBL, and Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, CEO Observer Group addressed the audience while Mr. MoinulHaq, Ambassador of Pakistan to China delivered a virtual message.