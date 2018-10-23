China wants to promote free trade system: Guo Chunshui

Bank of China holds pre-departure briefing on CIIE

Bank of China – Pakistan Operations held a Pre-Departure Briefing for 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) at their Karachi Office. Kaleem Memon, Deputy Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Guo Chunshui, Economic and Commercial Counselor of China were the guests of honor in the briefing. The briefing was attended by top exporters of Pakistan based in Karachi.

Dr Li Tao, Country Head and CEO, Bank of China – Pakistan Operations expressed his gratitude to the participants for attending the pre-departure briefing. In his address, he highlighted significance of 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) and informed the participants that “CIIE aims to give firm support to trade liberalization, economic globalization and actively open the Chinese market to the world. A total of 2800 companies from over 50 countries will participate in the expo.

The event particularly carries significance from Pakistan’s perspective as it will facilitate enhancing Pakistan’s exports to China and to improve its balance of trade position between the two countries. The event will also help introduce financial services solution for exports from Pakistan.” He specially thanked Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for c0llaberating with Bank of China – Pakistan Operations in organizing the initial briefing and was optimistic of CIIE being a huge success.

Guo Chunshui, Economic and Commercial Councelor of China expressed his pleasure for being part of 1st CIIE and the Pre-Departure briefing. He welcomed the participants in the pre-departure briefing. In his address, he stated that “the government of China wants to promote free trade system, globalization and provide opportunities to businesses all around the world. The first ever CIIE is a testament to that. He informed the participants that 200 out of top 500 companies all over the world are participating in the first ever CIIE. He told the participants that China and Pakistan have very good political relations and are old friends, therefore, China has invited Pakistan as Guest of Honor in the first ever CIIE.

