China wants better planning for building LNG storage facilities

Beijing

China’s top economic planner has called for proper planning for the construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities to improve the country’s storage capacity.

Since the beginning of this year, local authorities and companies have stepped up building such facilities, but some of the facilities are small and scattered, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a circular unveiled Monday.

The distribution pattern should be reasonable, with the focus on “centralized construction,” the circular said, adding that the country should avoid LNG facilities “blossoming everywhere.”—Xinhua