China wants Abe to improve ties with concrete action during new tenure

Beijing

China said it hopes Japan’s Shinzo Abe will pursue positive policies towards China during his new tenure following his re-election as prime minister.

“China hopes the new Japanese cabinet pursues positive policies towards China, improves bilateral ties with concrete action, and works with China to ensure the right direction for bilateral relations,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular news briefing.

Hua said China has always advocated for developing bilateral relations by abiding by the four political documents signed since normalizing ties in 1972 and the four-point principled agreement reached in 2014.

Both countries should work in the spirit of taking history as a mirror while looking into the future, said the spokesperson.

“We hope Japan abides by these documents and consensuses,” Hua said. Abe, who has been Japanese prime minister since December 2012, was re-elected after garnering a majority vote in the lower house while his ruling coalition holds a majority in the upper house.

Spotlight: Abe reelected as Japanese PM amid calls for further probe into scandals As the leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Shinzo Abe was formally reelected as the country’s prime minister on Wednesday while the realigning opposition forces continued calling for breaking the Abe dominance and further probing into a couple of cronyism scandals implicating the prime minister.

