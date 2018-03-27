China VP calls for closer coop with WB

Beijing

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday met with World Bank (WB) Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, calling for closer cooperation between the two sides.

Han spoke highly of World Bank support for China in poverty reduction, environmental protection and innovation.

He called on both sides to cooperate more on rural revitalization, ecological advancement and the Belt and Road Initiative.

China attaches great importance to improving its business environment and is doing the best in this area, said Han.

Georgieva, who is here to attend China Development Forum 2018, praised China’s achievements since reform and opening up began four decades ago.—Xinhua