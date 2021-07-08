China vows to stand firmly with Pakistan

According to a media reports, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Counselor Wang Yi pledged on Wednesday that despite changes in global politics, China will remain committed to Pakistan.

Yi was speaking at a conference organised by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) to commemorate 70 years of Pakistan-China ties titled “Pakistan-China At 70: A Unique Bilateral Partnership.”

FM Qureshi also gave a speech during the event. Government officials, academics, journalists, students, and representatives of civil society from both countries participated.

The conference included twenty-four experts from both nations who discussed the significance of Pakistan-China ties.

Despite their cultural differences, Yi said China and Pakistan were all-weather friends who respected and appreciated each other’s objectives. Yi emphasised the importance of multilaterism, stating that nations all around the globe should engage and work together.

He also said that in the future, the two countries should work together to protect world peace and urge other nations to do the same in the face of regional security challenges. Senator Mushahid Hussain was also praised for fostering Pakistan-China relations.

FM Qureshi praised China for its extraordinary assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that China had given 3.5 million vaccine doses to Pakistan so far, and that Islamabad has always backed China’s fundamental interests. He also spoke on the two countries’ educational cooperation, which will result in cultural cooperation as well. Qureshi praised the PCI for organising the event, which included a specialised panel of experts, in honour of Pakistan and China’s 70-year bilateral connection.

PCI Chairman Mushahid Hussain praised China’s leadership, claiming it has altered the fate of one-fifth of the world’s population by bringing 800 million people out of poverty.

He also spoke on how the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has linked together 140 countries from all over the world via connectivity, ports, pipelines, the economy, and energy. He further said that Pakistan is fortunate because CPEC, the BRI’s pilot and flagship project, is at the heart of this global effort to promote Corridors, Culture, and Connectivity.

