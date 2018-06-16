China vows to retaliate ‘immediately’ to US tariffs

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China vowed to “immediately” retaliate to US tariffs on Friday as Washington moved closer to imposing duties that could trigger a trade war.

US President Donald Trump was due to unveil later on Friday a final list of roughly $50 billion in Chinese imports.

“If the US side adopts unilateral protectionist measures and damages China’s interests, we will immediately react and take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during a regular news briefing.

“All the results from the negotiations will not go into effect,” Geng repeated, and added China’s commerce ministry had made a formal response to the US’s unilateralism in early April when the Trump administration first unveiled the tariffs.

The response included tariffs on US goods roughly equal in value to those to be sanctioned by the US.